Asia Cup: India tops qualification round in all team events

Ridhi Phor and Rishabh Yadav helped India top the qualifications round in the team events of the women's recurve and men's compound sections of the Asia Cup Stage 1 archery event that got underway on Wednesday.

Ridhi topped the qualification round with a score of 647 points, shooting five points ahead of Bangladesh's Nasrin Akter, while Kazakhstan's Farida Tukebayeva finished third. Tisha Punia finished fourth (630 points) and Tanisha Verma was seventh (616 points) as India ended on top in the qualification round of the recurve women's team event ahead of Bangladesh and Kazakhstan.

Asia Cup Stage 1, Phuket Thailand

Ranking Round



Ridhi - 647/1

Tisha Punia - 630/4

Tanisha Verma - 616/7

Laxmi Hembrom_ - 604/10



Rishabh Yadav - 698/2

Priyansh - 694/8

Prathamesh S. Jawkar - 692/9

Parth Sunil Korde - 682/21



RGT - 1893/1

RXT - 1309/1

CBT - 2084/1

RGT - 1893/1

RXT - 1309/1

CBT - 2084/1

CXT - 1386/1

Rishabh Yadav shot 698 points en route to finishing second in the compound men's round. Priyansh (694) was the second best Indian at eighth place, while Prathamesh Jawkar (692) got the ninth spot in the men's compound rankings.



India totalled 2084 points to bag the pole position in the compound men's team event.

Asia Cup Stage 1, Phuket Thailand



Ranking Round

RB & CG



Parth S. Salunkhe -662/1

Rahil K. Nagarwal - 661/3

B. Dhiraj - 656/6

Vinayak Verma - 629/17



Sakshi Chaudhary - 688/2

Aditi G. Swami - 682/6

Pragati - 681/7

Parneet Kaur - 673/13



RBT - 1979/1

RBT - 1979/1

CGT - 2051/1

On Tuesday in men's recurve section Parth Salunkhe topped individual qualification and along with Rahul Kumar and Dhiraj Bommadevara got pole position in men team event ahead of Kazakhstan and Bangladesh. Compound women team of Sakshi Chaudhary, Pragati and Aditi Gopichand were also in first position.

