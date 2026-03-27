Archery Asia Cup Stage 1: Indian men sweep compound individual podium

Indian compound archers continued their dominance, concluding the first stage of the 2026 Archery Asia Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, with seven medals on Friday.

The Indian men had a remarkable podium sweep in the individual compound event, where Uday Kamboj won the title with a 145-144 win over Prathamesh Jawkar.

Earlier, the most experienced member of the team, Rajat Chauhan, also won his bronze medal match 145-144 against home favourite Peerawat to complete the sweep.

#News | Podium Sweep for India in men's compound individual at Archery Asia Cup Bangkok.



Uday Kamboj wins the title with a 145-144 win over Prathamesh Jawkar in final.



Meanwhile, Rajat Chauhan bagged a bronze with a 145-144 win over home favorite Peerawat.#Archery #AsiaCup… pic.twitter.com/Inlsnlebt9 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 27, 2026

Earlier in the day, Rajat partnered with Chikitha Taniparthi to bag the first gold medal of the day for India in the mixed compound event with a 158-156 win over Malaysia.

However, India failed to complete a hat-trick of gold in compound as the women's team of Chikitha, Raj Kaur, and Tejal Salve went down 227-229 to Kazakhstan in the final.

Later in the day, Tejal added another medal to her tally with a 144-138 win over Russia's Mariia Dimidiuk in the women's individual bronze medal match.

Overall, India had at least one medal in all five compound events, finishing the tournament with 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

India had two more finals on the day in the recurve archery, where the men's team and Ridhi in women's Individual clinched the silver medals.

The Indian men's team lost to Kazakhstan in the shoot-off, while Ridhi went down 2-6 to Mongolia's Oyun Erdene Baasandorj in the women's individual final.

These two silver medals, along with the women's team bronze on Wednesday, have taken India's total tally to 10 medals — 2 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze.