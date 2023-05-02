Indian archery contingent confirms four medals at Asia Cup 2

Indian archers put up a thrilling display by advancing to the finals of all four team events in the recurve and compound sections in the Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Tournament in Tashkent on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Indian men's recurve team of Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke, and Jayanta Talukdar got the better of hosts Uzbekistan's Chen Yao Yuy, Mirjalol Karorov and Amirkhan Sadikov 6-0 (56-54, 57-54, 56-53) in the semifinal.

They started with a 6-0 (54-49, 58-48, 53-45) win over Kyrgyzstan.

The men's recurve team will take on their rivals from China in the gold medal clash on Friday.

2022 🏹🎯 Asia Cup Stage 2 at Tashkent, UZB from 2⃣9⃣ April to 0⃣6⃣ May, 2023



Qualification Round@archer_abhishek - 711/1

Kushal Dalal - 698/2

Amit - 696/3

Harsh D. Borate - 692/5@Parrneettt - 697/1

Pragati - 692/3

Raginee Marko 690/4

Chikitha Taniparthi - 676/7 pic.twitter.com/brOIPqZILx — ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA (@india_archery) May 2, 2023

Recurve women's team of Sangeeta, Prachi Singh, and Tanisha Verma overcame Uzbekistan in a nail-biting tiebreaker finish to emerge 5-4 (53-54, 56-49, 52-50, 52-54, 26*-26) winners.



In the semi-final, the Indian women's recurve team defeated Saudi Arabia 6-0 (50-40, 54-47, 49-45) in the quarters. India will face China in the women's recurve team final too.

Having got a bye into the semi-final, the top-seeded compound men's team of Abhishek Verma, Kushal Dalal, and Amit got the better of Saudi Arabia 236-221 to make the final.

They will take on Hong Kong in the gold medal clash on Friday.

The compound women's team of Parneet Kaur, Pragati, and Raginee Markoo are already in the final after topping the qualification round and they will also take on Hong Kong in the gold medal clash.

With no participants from heavyweights Korea, it's a depleted field at the Asia Cup Stage 2. India has sent their second-string side for the continental showpiece.