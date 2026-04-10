Archery World Cup Stage-1: No medal for India in recurve team events

Indian recurve archers had a poor start to the outdoor season, as none of the three teams was able to reach the semi-finals at Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Puebla, Mexico, on Thursday.

The Indian recurve team of Yashdeep Bhoge, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tarundeep Rai, knocked out in the first round, losing in straight sets to Spain.

On the other hand, the Indian women's team of Deepika Kumari, Simranjeet Kaur, and Kumkum Mohod had a winning start, 5-1 over Great Britain.

But they also fell short in the very next match against the second seed Turkiye in the quarterfinals, losing 4-5 in a shoot-off, where India scored 25 in reply to Turkiye's 29.

Kumkum and Dhiraj paired up for the recurve mixed team event but fell to Brazil 3-5 in the pre-quarterfinals after leading 3-1 early in the match.

𝐅𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 | 𝐏𝐮𝐞𝐛𝐥𝐚 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 – 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝟏 🏹



Recurve elimination matches and Bronze Medal matches are scheduled.

Mixed Team events will also commence.

Indian archers will be in action.#IndianArchery #WorldCup #Puebla2026 pic.twitter.com/3PlF3C41bc — ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA (@india_archery) April 9, 2026

In the compound mixed team event, Ojas Deotale and Pragati moved to the bronze medal match after losing to top-seeded Denmark in the semis, 149-157.

They had a good start to the day, winning the first two matches against Chinese Taipei and Turkiye, but missed a chance to reach the final and will play for the bronze medal against the USA.

Meanwhile, the veteran Deepika Kumari lost in second round to Caroline Lopez of France in a shoot-off, while Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet and Kumkum reached round of 32.

In men's Individual, Atanu Das and Dhiraj Boomadevera were the only two Indians to reach the round of 32, as Tarundeep and Yashdeep exited in the second round.