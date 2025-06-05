Antalya Archery World Cup 2025: Team events yield no medal for India

India's campaign in the compound and recurve sections of the team events at the Archery World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Turkey, yielded no medals and drew to a disappointing close on Thursday.

Both the men's recurve and women's compound teams fell agonizingly short of medals in their respective bronze medal matches.

The compound teams, who had won a gold (men) and a silver (women) in Stage 2 at Shanghai last month, faltered in their respective categories this time.

The men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, and Parth Salunkhe endured a difficult bronze medal encounter against France, suffering a comprehensive 1-5 defeat.

The Indian trio, which included experienced campaigners Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Parth Salunkhe, struggled to find their rhythm against a composed French side that controlled the match from the outset.

The women's compound team, meanwhile, provided a glimmer of hope with a much closer contest, but heartbreak followed as Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Chikitha Taniparthi, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam fell just short against the United States in their bronze medal match.

The Indian women's team eventually lost by the narrowest of margins, with a score of 238-239.

The one-point defeat was particularly painful given the quality of India's compound women's contingent.

With compound eliminations and mixed team eliminations scheduled for June 6, India will have more opportunities to medal in Antalya.

The mixed team events could provide the Indian contingent with fresh chances to capitalize on their compound archery strength and salvage something positive from the Turkish leg of the World Cup circuit.