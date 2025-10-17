Archery World Cup Final: Jyothi Vennam chases India's first-ever compound gold- Preview

India's top archers are set to conclude their 2025 World Cup season on a strong note, aiming for the prestigious title at the World Cup Final in Nanjing, China, on October 18-19.

India will have three representatives at the season finale: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Rishabh Yadav.

All three Indian archers will be in the compound category, as none of the recurve archers were able to qualify for this season's World Cup Finals.

India aims first-ever Compound Gold

The Indian archers, fresh from the first-ever Archery Premier League, will be aiming to win India's maiden compound gold medal at the Archery World Cup Finals.

India has only won one gold medal at this tournament, that too in the recurve category, way back in 2007 by Dola Banerjee.

In the compound category, India had 4 medals in its history, but wasn't able to reach all the way and win the title.

In the last few years, Indian compound archers have shown phenomenal progress, but this is one of the rare targets they have yet to achieve over the years.

In Nanjing, India will have three players who can achieve this target, including the 9-time world championship medalist Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

Jyothi has never won an individual medal at the World Cup Finals and will be aiming to breach that barrier, starting with her quarterfinal match against American archer Ruiz.

Accompanying Jyothi will be Madhura, who had made her international debut this season and impressed everyone with her gold medal at the Shanghai World Cup.

In the men's compound, the find of the year, Rishabh Yadav, will be holding the Indian flag and will aim to end his best-ever season with a Finals gold.

Indian Squad of 2025 Archery World Cup Final

Compound Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar

Compound Men: Rishabh Yadav

Format of 2025 Archery World Cup Final

At the Archery World Cup Final, only the Individual events take place, where the 8 best archers of the season in each of the four categories fight out for the crowns.

Unlike other World Cup stages, the Finals feature no ranking round, with archers competing in a direct knockout format beginning at the quarterfinals.

To qualify for the World Cup Final, World Archery keeps track of the top performers of the season via the World Cup Rankings.

The first few spots in the World Cup Finals are occupied by all World Cup winners of the season and a host quota, with the remaining positions filled based on World Cup rankings.

India's Schedule for 2025 Archery World Cup Final

18th October

7:46 AM - Jyothi Surekha Vennam (IND) Vs Alexis Ruiz (USA) - Compound Women Quarterfinal

8:00 AM - Madhura Dhamanganokar (IND) Vs Mariana Bernal (MEX) - Compound Women Quarterfinal

8:30 AM - Compound Women Semifinals

8:55 AM - Compound Women's Medal Matches

12:00 PM - Rishabh Yadav (IND) Vs Kim Jongho (KOR) - Compound Men Quarterfinal

12:27 PM - Compound Men's Semifinal

12:55 PM - Compound Men's Medal matches

Where to Watch 2025 Archery World Cup Final

All matches will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app or website, and TV viewers can catch the tournament on Sony Sports Network TV channels.