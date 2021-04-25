Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Archery

Archery World Cup Final: India women's team wins gold, bronze for mixed team LIVE Blog, Latest Updates

Follow our LIVE blog to get all the updates from the Archery World Cup final in Guatemala City.

Archery World Cup Final: India womens team wins gold, bronze for mixed team LIVE Blog, Latest Updates
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-04-25T23:17:30+05:30

Stage 1 of Archery World Cup 2021 which started on Monday in Guatemala City comes to a close today. Competing in an international event after a gap of more than 2 years, the Indian archers have done exceedingly well to stay in contention for a podium finish. The Indian women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari win gold medal in the final. On the other hand, the mixed Recurve team of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat win the bronze medal.

On the individual front, the husband and wife duo of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari will be playing the semifinals in Men's Recurve and Women's Recurve respectively.

Follow LIVE updates here:




Live Updates

>Load More
Archery Archery World Cup 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X