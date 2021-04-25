Archery
Archery World Cup Final: India women's team wins gold, bronze for mixed team LIVE Blog, Latest Updates
Follow our LIVE blog to get all the updates from the Archery World Cup final in Guatemala City.
Stage 1 of Archery World Cup 2021 which started on Monday in Guatemala City comes to a close today. Competing in an international event after a gap of more than 2 years, the Indian archers have done exceedingly well to stay in contention for a podium finish. The Indian women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari win gold medal in the final. On the other hand, the mixed Recurve team of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat win the bronze medal.
On the individual front, the husband and wife duo of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari will be playing the semifinals in Men's Recurve and Women's Recurve respectively.
- 25 April 2021 5:38 PM GMT
Atanu Das & Ankita Bhakat win Bronze medal
Indian mixed recurve team of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat win bronze.
They beat USA by 6-2
Set 1: IND 34-37 USA
Set 2: IND 38-35 USA
Set 3: IND 38-36 USA
Set 4: IND 37-35 USA
- 25 April 2021 5:35 PM GMT
India win Set 3
Mixed recurve team Bronze medal match
Set 1: IND 34-37 USA
Set 2: IND 38-35 USA
Set 3: IND 38-36 USA
- 25 April 2021 5:29 PM GMT
India win Set 2
Mixed recurve team Bronze medal match
Set 1: IND 34-37 USA
Set 2: IND 38-35 USA
- 25 April 2021 5:25 PM GMT
USA win Set 1
Mixed recurve team Bronze medal match
Set 1: IND 34-37 USA
- 25 April 2021 4:57 PM GMT
Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat
The mixed Recurve team of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat are in contention for a bronze medal.
- 25 April 2021 4:56 PM GMT
Up next
Mixed Recurve Team
USA v/s India – Bronze Medal – 10:40 pm IST, Sunday
- 25 April 2021 4:32 PM GMT
India women's team wins gold!
India women's recurve team wins gold Archery World Cup Stage I
Set 1: IND 57-56 MEX
Set 2: IND 55-57 MEX
Set3: IND 54-56 MEX
Set 4: IND 56-52 MEX
Shoot-off:
IND: 27
MEX: 26