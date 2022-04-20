Archery World Cup Stage 1: Abhishek Verma slips to 20th in qualifying round

Former Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma slipped to the 20th place, while Muskan Kirar qualified as 13th seed in the qualification rounds of the Archery World Cup Stage 1 on Tuesday. In the first event of the calendar year, the Indian compound archers looked off the mark as Verma led the show in the men's half with his below-par score of 350 points. The duo of Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini were the next best Indians at lowly 28th and 29th places.

Without four-time World Championships silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan was the best among the women's compound archers with her score of 345. Avneet Kaur and Priya Gurjar finished in 29th and 32 places respectively.

In the team event, the men took the ninth spot to get a bye into round of 16, while the women's side, which got a fifth ranking, will start its campaign against Portugal in pre-quarters. The Indian mixed compound team, who got a ranking of 11th place, will take on Norway in its first round.



All eyes would be on the new-look recurve archers when they begin their campaign. Three of the four Tokyo Olympics-returned archers including Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das failed to make the cut.

Old warhorse Jayanta Talukdar, a veteran of 25 world medals, is making a comeback after five years. The 36-year-old, who found himself out of rankings, is looking to cement his place in the Hangzhou-bound Asian Games squad.