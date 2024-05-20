Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2: Preview, When and Where to watch

The second stage of the 2024 Archery World Cup is set to begin on May 21 at Yucheon, South Korea as the attention shifts from Shanghai, China, where stage one was held last month.

The 18th edition of the competition got off to a bright start for the Indian archers who performed exceptionally well in China and ended the campaign with eight medals in total, including five golds, two silvers and a solitary bronze.

This was India's highest medal tally at any single edition of an archery World Cup.

Most notably, the Indian recurve team made history at Shanghai when they defeated world champions South Korea and bagged gold with an astonishing scoreline of 5-1.

This was the first ever victory for Indian over the formidable Koreans.



The gold medal ended a 14-year gold medal drought at the men’s recurve team event at the Archery World Cup.

Asian Games champion and World number 3 Jyothi Surekha Vennam of Andhra Pradesh won a hat-trick of gold medals in the compound event.

She won gold in the individual, women’s team and mixed team events, repeating her Hangzhou Asian Games heroics.

﻿When is the second stage of the Archery World Cup taking place?

﻿The second of four stages is scheduled to be held between 21-26 May.

The third leg will take place next month at Turkey before the final showdown at Mexico later this year.

﻿Where to watch the Archery World Cup?

﻿Only the final rounds of the event will be streamed live on the official World Archery YouTube channel.