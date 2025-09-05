Archery World C'ships 2025: Indian archers seek a repeat of 2023 heroics - Preview

The 12-member Indian archery team will compete against top global archers for the World Championships title in Gwangju, South Korea, from September 6 to 12.

India aims to replicate their historic performance from the last edition, where it topped the medal tally for the first time, winning four medals: three golds and one bronze.

At the time, India had secured three gold medals in the men's individual, women's individual, and women's team compound events, marking the nation's first-ever golds at these championships.

However, both the Individual Champions from that edition - Ojas Deotale and Aditi Gopichand Swami - will not defend their titles as they failed to make the cut in the Indian team.

In contrast, India has never won a gold medal in the recurve category, and once again the responsibilities will fall on the shoulders of Deepika Kumari and Dhiraj Bommadevera.

New team combinations

India will have a few new combinations across categories, as a set of experienced archers in the form of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das could not make it to the Indian team for this event.

In their absence, Dhiraj will team up with young archers Neeraj Chauhan and Rahul for the men's recurve team event, while 15-year-old Gatha Khadake joins the women's team event.

In the compound archery category, India will yet again enter as one of the favorites, just as they did last time around, despite undergoing a transition with several recent changes in the squad.

That said, some of these changes, such as the return of Parneet Kaur, who was part of the 2023 World Champion women's team, and the absence of experienced Abhishek Verma, could change the mixed team dynamics.

World Archery Championships Squad

Recurve men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Rahul

Recurve women: Ankita Bhakat, Gatha Anandrao Khadake and Deepika Kumari

Compound men: Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge, Aman Saini and Rishabh Yadav

Compound women: Parneet Kaur, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam

World Archery Championships Schedule (Timings in IST)

6th September

5:30 AM - Compound Ranking Round

10:45 AM - Compound Team Elimination

1:15 AM - Compound Mixed Team Elimination

7th September

5:45 AM - Compound Men's Individual Elimination (First Round to Third Round)

10:35 AM - Compound Mixed Team Medal Matches

11:25 AM - Compound Women's Team Medal Matches

12:30 PM - Compound Men's Team Medal Matches

8th September

5:45 AM - Compound Women's Individual Elimination (First Round to Third Round)

6:30 AM - Compound Men's Individual Prequarterfinal

10:35 AM - Compound Men's Individual (Quarterfinal to Medal Matches)

9th September

5:30 AM - Recurve Ranking Round

10:45 AM - Recurve Team Elimination

1:15 AM - Recurve Mixed Team Elimination

10th September

5:45 AM - Recurve Men's Individual Elimination (First Round to Third Round)

10:35 AM - Recurve Mixed Team Medal Matches

11:25 AM - Recurve Women's Team Medal Matches

12:30 PM - Recurve Men's Team Medal Matches

11th September

5:45 AM - Recurve Women's Individual Elimination (First Round to Third Round)

6:30 AM - Recurve Men's Individual Pre-quarterfinal

10:35 AM - Recurve Men's Individual (Quarterfinal to Medal Matches)

12th September

6:30 AM - Recurve Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinal

10:35 AM - Recurve Women's Individual (Quarterfinal to Medal Matches)

Where to Watch World Archery Championships 2025

All the medal matches of the team events and the Individual matches from the pre-quarterfinal stage will be live-streamed on the World Archery's official website and on Archery+.