Archery Nationals: Asiad medallist Dhiraj stunned by youngster Mrinal

Asian Games medallist and India number one Dhiraj Bommadevara was stunned by Jharkhand's Mrinal Chauhan in the semifinals of the men's recurve archery of the ongoing Senior Nationals on Tuesday.

Chauhan stepped up in the shoot-off with a perfect to edge out the world No. 15 Dhiraj by one point.

The men's recurve final will be between Tushar Shelke of All India Police Sports Control Board and Chauhan. Shelke defeated Atul Verma of Goa 6-4 in a one-sided final.

In the women's recurve section, Sangeeta will face Ridhi Phor in the gold medal clash as both Haryana archers made it to the final defeating Amisha Chaurasiya of Uttar Pradesh and Nikki Sharma of Rajasthan respectively.

Amisha Chaurasiya of Uttar Pradesh clinched the bronze medal with a 6-2 win over Nikki Sharma of Rajasthan.

In the team events, Uttar Pradesh and All India Police Sports Control Board won the titles of the men's and women's team events respectively in the Indian round.

The gold medal-winning men's team was represented by Shivam Vaidwan, Ujjwal Mudgal, Manish and Abhay Kumar Patel. Tutumoni Boro, Huidrom Rajpriyari Devi, Moirangthem Aruna Devi, and Swati Maurya were part of the gold medal-winning women's team.

AIl India Police Sports Control Board also won the mixed team event with Arun and Tutumoni winning over their Assamese counterparts 6-0.