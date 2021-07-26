Archery
Tokyo Olympics: Archery LIVE Day 3, July 26 - Indian Men's team in action in Action - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
The men's team are set to take centre stage in their bid to advance to the next round
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Archery on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.
India's men's team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action in the Men's event. The match is expected to start at 6:00 AM IST on the 26th of July.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 26 July 2021 12:50 AM GMT
Great Performance
India needed to score 55 or 54 to win and did so by scoring two 10's.
- 26 July 2021 12:49 AM GMT
Last 3 shots
Disastrous start as Kazakhstan score 7 in their first shot. They recover well and score a 54 in total.
- 26 July 2021 12:48 AM GMT
India score 27.
Atanu hits a 10, Pravin hits 8 and Tarundeep hits 9.
- 26 July 2021 12:47 AM GMT
Set 4
Kazakhstan score 29. They are making a good comeback in the last 2 sets.
- 26 July 2021 12:45 AM GMT
India loses Set 3
Kazakhstan win this despite India scoring 56. Atanu has been great today and has held the scoring with his regular 10 shots.
- 26 July 2021 12:44 AM GMT
Kazakhstan score 57
They end their set with a 9, 9 and a 10
- 26 July 2021 12:43 AM GMT
India score 28, trail by 1 point
India respond with a 10, 9 and another 9
- 26 July 2021 12:42 AM GMT
Set 3- Kazakhstan score 29
This is good shooting by them. They are out to get the 2 set points.