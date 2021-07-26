Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Archery

Tokyo Olympics: Archery LIVE Day 3, July 26 - Indian Men's team in action in Action - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog

The men's team are set to take centre stage in their bid to advance to the next round

Indian Archers Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai
X

Praveen Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai (Source: World Archery)

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2021-07-26T06:24:55+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Archery on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.

India's men's team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action in the Men's event. The match is expected to start at 6:00 AM IST on the 26th of July.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!


Live Updates

>Load More
Archery Atanu Das Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X