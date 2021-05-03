Top
Archery

Archer Jayanta Talukdar admitted to ICU at hospital after contracting COVID

Indian archer Jayanta Talukdar has been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati after testing positive for Covid-19

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 3 May 2021 3:34 PM GMT

Indian archer Jayanta Talukdar has been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati after testing positive for Covid-19. As per reports, he is admitted to Intensive Care Unit for low oxygen levels.

Talukdar, who was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 2006 Doha and 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, represented the country at the 2012 London Olympics. He was also among eight shortlisted archers who competed in the trials to select the archery team for the Tokyo Olympics in March.

Talukdar did not make the cut. The 35-year-old Arjuna Awardee was a gold medallist at the 2006 World Cup in Merida, Mexico and a silver medallist in the men's team World Championships in 2005 in Madrid, Spain.

A recurve archer, Talukdar competed at the London Olympics, but lost in the first rounds of both the individual and team events.

Archery 
