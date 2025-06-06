No medals for Indian compound delegation at Antalya Archery World Cup

Indian compound archers' torrid run continued in Antalya, as none of the archers were able to progress from the individual elimination rounds of the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Turkiye on Friday.

Later, the Indian mixed compound team of Rishabh Yadav and Madhura Dhamangaonkar also lost to Estonia (160-163) in the quarterfinals, ending the campaign of Indian compound archers without a medal.

This will be the first time in the last 10 World Cup stages that Indian compound archers failed to win a single medal. The last time this happened was back at the 2022 Medellin World Cup.

The introduction of a new 11-point ring could well be one of the reasons for this failure, as this rule made the competition a bit stiffer than before, testing the accuracy of the top archers of the circuit.

Madhura Dhamangaonkar, the last World Cup champion, was the top performer for India in the individual elimination round, finishing in fifth position after losing her quarterfinal match to Mexico's Mariana Bernal.

World Champion Aditi Swami and Rishabh Yadav were the other two Indians to reach the last eight, but they also failed to progress further, losing their respective quarterfinals.

The Indian hopes for a medal now depend on the recurve archers who will have their individual elimination rounds on Saturday.

The seven recurve archers, including the last two World Cup medalists, Parth Salunkhe, Deepika Kumari, and Dhiraj Bommadevera, will lead the elimination round, starting with the round of 64 matches.