Archery World Cup 2025: Focus on Parth Salunkhe as Indian archers gear up for Antalya – Preview

The 2025 Archery World Cup returns with its third stage in Antalya, Turkey, from June 4 to 8, bringing together 311 archers from 44 countries. As the qualification rounds kick off tomorrow, India enters the competition with high hopes – particularly on the shoulders of rising star Parth Salunkhe.

Parth Salunkhe: The Breakout Star

Parth Salunkhe, the 21-year-old archer from Satara, Maharashtra, made a stunning impact at the Shanghai World Cup last month.

Despite a modest 60th-place qualification, he delivered one of the most talked-about performances by eliminating Olympic champion Mete Gazoz and two-time Olympic gold medallist Kim Je-Deok in back-to-back knockout rounds – all without conceding a single set.

He went on to clinch a bronze medal by defeating France’s Baptiste Addis in the bronze playoff, showcasing not only technical excellence but also nerves of steel under pressure.

Though he fell short against legend Kim Woojin in the semifinals after a spirited comeback, Salunkhe’s rise has injected new energy into Indian archery.

“My focus was on executing what I practised – not chasing a medal,” said Salunkhe post his bronze medal win. “I’ll work on my mental game more. That’s where I lagged in the final end.”

Men’s Recurve Team: Experience Meets Youth

Joining Salunkhe in the men’s recurve squad are seasoned Olympians Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das, along with Dhiraj Bommadevara. While Rai,a four-time Olympian and Asian Games silver medallist, still chases his first individual World Cup medal, Atanu Das will look to revive his form after last winning a gold at the Guatemala World Cup in 2021.

Bommadevara, who narrowly missed a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will also be a key figure in India’s quest for a podium finish after the men’s team narrowly lost the bronze medal match to the USA in Shanghai.

Deepika Kumari’s Inspiring Comeback

On the women’s side, Deepika Kumari continues her remarkable return to the global stage following a break for motherhood. The four-time Olympian and former world No. 1 claimed bronze in Shanghai, reaffirming her elite status.

She’ll be looking to break through the Korean wall, having lost to Lim Sihyeon in the semis, and target her first World Cup gold since 2021.

Teammates Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, and Anshika Kumari complete the recurve women’s squad.

Compound archers eye continued dominance

India's compound archers have emerged as consistent medal contenders. Madhura Dhamangaonkar led the charge in Shanghai, bagging individual gold. The men’s team of Ojas Deotale, Rishabh Yadav, and veteran Abhishek Verma also stood tall with a dominant gold-winning performance.

They will aim to continue this form in Antalya, with Jyothi Surekha Vennam and world champion Aditi Swami adding depth to the women’s compound team.

New format, New challenges

This stage of the World Cup will also serve as a testing ground for new World Archery regulations.

The qualification round has been shortened from 72 to 60 arrows, and an 11-point “X-ring” is being trialled for future scoring evolution. These changes could influence outcomes and reward precision under pressure.

What’s at stake?

With the World Cup Final in Nanjing approaching later this year, strong performances in Antalya are crucial for qualification. India finished second in the medal tally in Shanghai with two golds, one silver, and four bronze.

Indian squad:

Recurve Men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Parth Salunkhe, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai

Recurve Women: Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Anshika Kumari

Compound Men: Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, Rishabh Yadav, Uday Kamboj

Compound Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Aditi Swami, Chikitha Taniparthi

Competition schedule

June 4 – Recurve & Compound Qualifications

June 5 – Recurve & Compound Team Eliminations

June 6 – Compound Eliminations & Mixed Team Eliminations

June 7 – Recurve Eliminations and Compound Medal Matches

June 8 – Recurve Medal Matches

Where to watch?

Viewers in India can watch live coverage on the Sony Sports Network and stream online via SonyLIV.