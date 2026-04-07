Archery
All you need to know about the 2026 Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Mexico
India has sent the 16-member squad to the first World Cup of the season, scheduled for April 7th to 11th.
Indian archers are ready to begin their 2026 outdoor World Cup Season with the first stage of the Archery World Cup in Puebla, Mexico, from April 7 to 11.
India will field a 16-member archery team for the season opener, featuring 4 archers in each of the four individual events, led by Deepika Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam.
The powerhouse South Korea has withdrawn from the tournament, but still, India will have a strong competition from the top Archers from the USA, Mexico, and China.
Indian archers will also face a tough domestic battle, as every player will be fighting to maintain strong performances and boost their chances of qualifying for the Asian Games.
India has seen some inconsistencies from the recurve squad in the last few years and has gone through a lot of changes in the squad in the major events.
However, this year, the experienced archers like Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai have returned to the squad and will be aiming to keep this consistency throughout the year.
Indian Squad for Archery World Cup stage-1
Recurve Men: Yashdeep Bhoge, Dhiraj Boomadevara, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai
Recurve Women: Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Deepika Kumari, Kumkum Mohod
Compound Men: Kushal Dalal, Ojas Deotale, Sahil Jadhav, Abhishek Verma
Compound Women: Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Pragati, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam
Schedule of Archery World Cup Stage-1
April 7th - Compound Ranking Round
April 8th
Compound Team Elimination Round
Recurve Ranking Round
April 9th
Recurve Team Elimination Round
Mixed Team Elimination Round
April 10th - Individual Elimination Round
April 11th - Compound Medal Matches
April 12th - Recurve Medal Matches
Where to Watch the Archery World Cup 2026
All the action from the 2026 Archery World Cup will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on the SonyLIV app and website.