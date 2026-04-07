All you need to know about the 2026 Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Mexico

Indian archers are ready to begin their 2026 outdoor World Cup Season with the first stage of the Archery World Cup in Puebla, Mexico, from April 7 to 11.

India will field a 16-member archery team for the season opener, featuring 4 archers in each of the four individual events, led by Deepika Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

The powerhouse South Korea has withdrawn from the tournament, but still, India will have a strong competition from the top Archers from the USA, Mexico, and China.

Indian archers will also face a tough domestic battle, as every player will be fighting to maintain strong performances and boost their chances of qualifying for the Asian Games.

India has seen some inconsistencies from the recurve squad in the last few years and has gone through a lot of changes in the squad in the major events.

However, this year, the experienced archers like Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai have returned to the squad and will be aiming to keep this consistency throughout the year.

Indian Squad for Archery World Cup stage-1

Recurve Men: Yashdeep Bhoge, Dhiraj Boomadevara, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai

Recurve Women: Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Deepika Kumari, Kumkum Mohod

Compound Men: Kushal Dalal, Ojas Deotale, Sahil Jadhav, Abhishek Verma

Compound Women: Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Pragati, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Schedule of Archery World Cup Stage-1

April 7th - Compound Ranking Round

April 8th

Compound Team Elimination Round

Recurve Ranking Round

April 9th

Recurve Team Elimination Round

Mixed Team Elimination Round

April 10th - Individual Elimination Round

April 11th - Compound Medal Matches

April 12th - Recurve Medal Matches

Where to Watch the Archery World Cup 2026

All the action from the 2026 Archery World Cup will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on the SonyLIV app and website.