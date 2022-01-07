All India Inter-University archery meet postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

The All India Inter-University Archery Championship, slated to be held in Mohali from January 18-22, was on Friday postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

"Keeping in view the safety of the players, it has been notified to all participating universities/institutes that the All India Inter University Archery (Men and Women) Championship has been postponed till further notice," Dr Arvinder Singh Kang, director students welfare and organising secretary of the meet stated in a letter to the sports board Universities Affiliated to AIU.

"The new dates of the tournament shall be intimated in due course of time." However the ongoing first sub-junior, junior and senior national ranking tournament in Gachibowli, Hyderabad is continuing, an Archery Association of India official said.

"The sub-junior and junior meets are over and only the senior meet is left, scheduled on January 9 and 10. Already archers have arrived so we are proceeding as per the schedule," he told PTI.



According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, the single-day rise in coronavirus infections was recorded above one lakh after 214 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and union territories.