Adventure Sports

Kaamya Karthikeyan becomes second youngest woman to ski to the South Pole

Kaamya Karthikeyan braved -30° weather to achieve the feat.

Kaamya Karthikeyan 

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 Dec 2025 12:28 PM GMT

The 18-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan became the youngest Indian and the second youngest woman in the world to ski to the South Pole on Saturday.

Kaamya, the daughter of an Indian naval officer, braved -30° weather as she covered nearly 115km kilometers on foot pulling a sled to achieve the feat.

This is not the first time that Kaamya has etched her names in the record books.


Last December, she had achieved the feat of becoming the youngest woman to scale the world's seven highest peaks.

She had conquered Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mt Elbrus in Europe, Mt Kosciuszko in Australia, Mt Aconcagua in South America, Mt Denali in North America, Mt Everest in Asia, before ending her feat at Mt Vinson Massif at the age of 17.

Kaamya is also a Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardee from 2021 and is also a medallist from the Khelo India Winter Games.

She is now aiming to accomplish the Explorers Grand Slam, which includes a climb to the highest peaks of all seven continents and ski to both north and south poles.


