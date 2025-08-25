Beyond the surface: How underwater hockey is making a splash in India

While most people are familiar with hockey played on ice or a field, there exists a lesser-known, yet equally thrilling, version that unfolds in the silent, blue world beneath the surface of a swimming pool.

This is underwater hockey, a sport that challenges not only physical strength and skill but also a player's ability to hold their breath and operate in a truly unique environment.

The Bridge talked exclusively to a group of passionate underwater players at the Ray Aquatic Center in Bengaluru.

A history forged in the cold

The sport was born in England in 1954, conceived by Alan Blake, a keen diver and founder of the Southsea Sub-Aqua Club.

During the cold winter months, when the sea was too frigid for diving, Blake devised a game to keep his club members fit and engaged.

He called it "Octopush," and it was a simple but brilliant concept: two teams with sticks, or "pushers," tried to shove a crude lead object across the bottom of a pool into the opposing team's goal.

Over the decades, Octopush evolved into the refined sport of underwater hockey we see today.

The sticks became shorter, specifically designed to be held in one hand, and the puck was standardized to weigh between 1.3 and 1.5 kilograms, allowing it to glide smoothly along the pool's floor.

This transformation from a simple winter training exercise to an organized, internationally recognized sport highlights its enduring appeal.

Today, the sport is governed globally by the Confédération Mondiale des Activités Subaquatiques (CMAS), with established rules and championships played in over 20 countries worldwide.

Diving into the game: rules and equipment

At first glance, underwater hockey might seem chaotic, but its rules are elegantly simple. A game is played by two teams of ten members each, with only six players from each side allowed in the pool at any given time.

Substitutions are unlimited and can be made at any point, allowing players to surface for air without disrupting the flow of the game.

A match consists of two 15-minute halves, and the ultimate objective is to propel the puck into the opponent's goal, which is a three-meter-long trough placed on the pool floor at each end.

Players are equipped with essential gear to aid their underwater movements and safety. A mask provides clear vision, a snorkel allows them to breathe at the surface, and fins help them move with agility and speed.

Each player holds a short, curved stick and wears a protective glove to shield their hand from the puck and other sticks.

The game is officiated by two referees who monitor the action from above and below the water's surface, ensuring fair play. Pushing and shoving are not permitted, and the focus remains on skilled, strategic passing and puck control. The team that scores the most goals by the end of the game is declared the winner.

The breathtaking demands of the sport

Underwater hockey is an extraordinary physical challenge, requiring a unique combination of strength, stamina, and breath-holding ability.

Unlike land-based sports, where players can breathe freely, underwater hockey demands that athletes manage their oxygen intake while performing intense physical exertion.

As one of the Bengaluru players, Jayant Kumar, explained, the sport requires specific skills. "Skills like dolphin kicks, staying underwater, maintaining your breath properly, and using the snorkel are all very important," he said.

Players must be able to hold their breath for a significant amount of time while battling for the puck and making quick, strategic plays.

The intensity of the game is undeniable.

One seasoned player remarked that a 15-minute half of underwater hockey can feel as physically demanding as an hour of land-based hockey, a testament to the strenuous nature of the sport.

It's not just a physical workout; it also sharpens tactical thinking and teamwork.

Players must learn to anticipate their teammates' movements and communicate with them without speaking, relying on subtle cues and established patterns.

Paving the way in India

The introduction of underwater hockey to India is a story of personal dedication, led by Ashish, who discovered the sport while playing for the Chicago State team and later for a club in Austria.

After a five-year journey abroad, he returned to India with a singular mission: to establish an underwater hockey community.

"I started off my journey by playing in Chicago… and playing there for five years inspired me to start something in India," he shared.

Thanks to Ashish's persistent efforts, the sport has found a home in Bengaluru.

The group's practices at the Ray Aquatic Center have become a hub for water enthusiasts, attracting experienced swimmers and certified divers alike.

As a free diver, player Swati found the sport particularly appealing. "I'm already comfortable with the environment… But if you add an element of a sport to it, some sort of competition to it, it makes it a lot more exciting," she explained.

A future with Immense potential

While the sport is still in its nascent stages in India, the community is looking to a future filled with potential.

Ashish has successfully gained official approval from the Underwater Sports Federation of India (USFI), a critical step towards building a formal structure for the sport in the country.

This recognition will pave the way for organized tournaments and the formation of a national team. "We are the first ones to start it over here," Ashish proudly stated, adding that they are now able to promote the sport and push for international competitions with the support of the USFI.

The players share a larger, more ambitious dream: to see underwater hockey gain Olympic recognition.

"If India, which has the highest population, starts playing this game, definitely we will start making it Olympically recognized," Ashish believes. He encourages new players to join now, while the sport is still in its "gray area," seeing it as a unique opportunity to shape its future.

For now, the group in Bengaluru is focused on growing its ranks and enjoying the thrill of the game.

Despite the steep learning curve, the fun and camaraderie are what truly define the experience. As one player summarized, "If you love water, you're gonna love playing the sport. It's a lot of fun."

The journey of underwater hockey in India has just begun, and its trajectory is a powerful reminder that sometimes, the most exciting adventures are found just beneath the surface.