WTC 2021-23: ICC Announces New Points System And Schedule
By Ankur Singh
ICC has announced the new points system and schedule of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.
Each match of the second WTC will be contested for the same number of points.
The points will be distributed as 12 for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie.
The changes have been made to simplify the points system.
In the 2nd edition of WTC, nine teams will play six series each, three home and three away.
The WTC 2 will commence with the England-India series in Nottingham on August 4.
The cut-off date for the 2nd edition of WTC will be 31st March 2023.
