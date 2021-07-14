WTC 2021-23: ICC Announces New Points System And Schedule

By Ankur Singh
ICC has announced the new points system and schedule of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

Each match of the second WTC will be contested for the same number of points.

The points will be distributed as 12 for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie.

The changes have been made to simplify the points system.

In the 2nd edition of WTC, nine teams will play six series each, three home and three away.

The WTC 2 will commence with the England-India series in Nottingham on August 4.

The cut-off date for the 2nd edition of WTC will be 31st March 2023.

