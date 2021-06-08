World’s fastest - Who are the fastest people in the world

By Neelajit Sarkar
Usain Bolt

9.58 (100 Metres)
Florence Griffith Joyner

10.49 (100 Metres)
Usain Bolt

19.19 (200 Metres)
Florence Griffith Joyner

21.34 (200 Metres)
Wayde van Niekerk

43.03 (400 Metres)
Marita Koch

47.60 (400 Metres)
Kevin Young

46.78 (400 Metres hurdles)
Dalilah Muhammad

52.16 (400 Metres hurdles)
Kendra Harrison

12.20 (100 Metres hurdles)
Aries Merritt

12.80 (110 Metres hurdles)
