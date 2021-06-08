World’s fastest - Who are the fastest people in the world
By Neelajit Sarkar
Usain Bolt
9.58 (100 Metres)
Florence Griffith Joyner
10.49 (100 Metres)
Usain Bolt
19.19 (200 Metres)
Florence Griffith Joyner
21.34 (200 Metres)
Wayde van Niekerk
43.03 (400 Metres)
Marita Koch
47.60 (400 Metres)
Kevin Young
46.78 (400 Metres hurdles)
Dalilah Muhammad
52.16 (400 Metres hurdles)
Kendra Harrison
12.20 (100 Metres hurdles)
Aries Merritt
12.80 (110 Metres hurdles)
