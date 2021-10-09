Who will play whom in IPL 2021 playoffs?
By Ankur Singh
The league stage of the 14th edition of the IPL has come to an end, with four teams qualifying for the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders are the 4 team The four teams to qualify for the Playoffs.
Let's take a look at how teams can punch their ticket to the finals of the IPL 2021.
Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings on October 10.
Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders on October 11.
Qualifier 2: Winner of the Eliminator vs the team that lost the first qualifier on October 13.
Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 on October 15.
