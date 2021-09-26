Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to score 10,000 t20 runs
By Ankur Singh
RCB's captain Virat Kohli became the first Indian batsman to complete 10,000 t20 runs on Sunday.
Virat completed this milestone playing against the Mumbai Indians in match 39 of the IPL 2021.
Virat smashed six off Jasprit Bumrah to reach the milestone in style.
He also became the second-fastest batsman just behind Jamaican star Chris Gayle to complete the milestone.
On his way to 10,000 runs, Virat has played 313 T20 matches and has 5 centuries to his name.
Recently, Kohli also became the fifth player to have featured in 200 IPL games.
