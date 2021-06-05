Usain Bolt's 200m world record broken

By Neelajit Sarkar
Earlier this week, Usain Bolt's junior record of 18 years in a 200m race has finally been breached

Erriyon Knighton, a 17-year-old track athlete won the 200m race in Jacksonville after running in 20.11 seconds

Who just edge past Usain Bolt's junior record of 20.13 seconds from 2003

He even beat, American Trayvon Bromell, who is favorite to win the 100m at the Olympics

Erriyon, a student of Tampa Hillsborough High School qualified for the upcoming Olympic trials

He'll be the youngest athlete to qualify since 1964

According to NBC Sports, Knighton's 200m time places him 13th among Americans since 2019, and seventh since the start of 2021

The top three times at the qualifier will make the Olympic team

Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Terrance Laird have the three fastest 200m times in the world since the start of 2020

