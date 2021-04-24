Unknown facts about Rohit Sharma
By Sayan Chatterjee
Rohit comes from a modest background, his father worked with a transport company and mother was a housewife
His uncle and other relatives pitched in with small amounts of money to send him to a cricket academy in 1999
His maternal place is in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which is why he is fluent in Telugu too
He began his career as an off-spinner before his coach Dinesh Lad converted him into a batsman
He once bunked school just to meet his batting idol, the legendary Virender Sehwag
He was the first Indian to score a T20 hundred which he scored for Mumbai against Gujarat in 2006-07
The ‘Hitman’ is the 2nd Indian to score a century in a knock-out match in ICC World Cup history after Sourav Ganguly
Rohit Sharma is among a select group of cricketers who have won the IPL with two different teams, MI and Deccan Chargers
