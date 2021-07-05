Top performers in Euro 2020 so far
By Ankur Singh
Patrick Schick (Czech Republic)
His stunning strike from nearly 50 meters, left Scotland floored on their return to the international tournament stage.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
The Portuguese captain may have scored three penalties among his five goals, but his hunger in front of goals was unmatched.
Raheem Sterling (England)
The Manchester City star has scored 75% of England's goals at the tournament and has been a constant menace for the opposition.
Robin Gosens (Germany)
Joachim Loew’s switch to a 3-4-3 has brought out the best in the 26-year-old. He raided down Portugal’s right flank and got involved in all four goals.
Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine)
He has been a star man for Ukraine The attacker has been unbelievable for his country and been their best player at the Euros.
Luka Modrić (Croatia)
Luka is a perfect example of the form is temporary but class is permanent. Modric with his utter brilliance lifted a below-par Croatia into the last 16
Pablo Sarabia (Spain)
Sarabia was a substitute option in Spain’s first two group games before playing a key role since then with a starting role and a goal in the wins over Slovakia and Croatia.
Thomas Meunier (Belgium)
Thomas Meunier has played a significant wingback role in this tournament, the defender impressed everyone with his goalscoring and formidable flank attacks.
Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark)
The young Sampdoria attacker has impressed after replacing Christian Eriksen in Denmark starting XI and his performance has been on top-notch since then.
Emil Forsberg (Sweden)
The RB Leipzig attacking midfielder has been Sweden’s driving force as Janne Andersson’s side topped their group for the second straight major tournament.
Manuel Locatelli (Italy)
Sassuolo midfielder Locatelli only started Italy’s first two Group A matches due to the absence of the injured Marco Verratti, and has been Italy's standout performer.
Yan Sommer (Switzerland)
Goalkeeper Yann Sommer was his country's hero on Monday night as Switzerland knocked reigning world champion France out of Euro 2020.
