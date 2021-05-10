Top goalscorers in the history of ISL
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
10. Aridane Santana
32 Matches 19 Goals
The Bridge
9. Miku Fedor Flores
32 Matches 20 Goals
The Bridge
8. Nerijus Valskis
38 Matches 23 Goals
The Bridge
7. Jeje Lalpekhlua
76 Matches 24 Goals
The Bridge
6. Iain Hume
69 Matches 28 Goals
The Bridge
5. Roy Krishna
44 Matches 29 Goals
The Bridge
4. Marcelinho
79 Matches 33 Goals
The Bridge
3. Bartholomew Ogbeche
57 Matches 35 Goals
The Bridge
2. Sunil Chhetri
94 Matches 47 Goals
The Bridge
1. Ferrán Corominas
57 Matches 48 Goals
Tap here for more updates
Tap in for latest updates