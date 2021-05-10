Top goalscorers in the history of ISL

By Neelajit Sarkar
10. Aridane Santana

32 Matches 19 Goals
9. Miku Fedor Flores

32 Matches 20 Goals
8. Nerijus Valskis

38 Matches 23 Goals
7. Jeje Lalpekhlua

76 Matches 24 Goals
6. Iain Hume

69 Matches 28 Goals
5. Roy Krishna

44 Matches 29 Goals
4. Marcelinho

79 Matches 33 Goals
3. Bartholomew Ogbeche

57 Matches 35 Goals
2. Sunil Chhetri

94 Matches 47 Goals
1. Ferrán Corominas

57 Matches 48 Goals
