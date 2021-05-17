Top 10 performances by Indian women’s cricket team
By Neelajit Sarkar
India beat Sri Lanka by 51 Runs, India Women tour of Sri Lanka 5th T20I 2018
India beat New Zealand by 34 Runs, 1st Match Group B ICC Women's World T20I 2018
India beat Pakistan by 7 Wickets, 5th Match Group B ICC Women's World T20I 2018
India beat South Africa by 5 Wickets, 2nd ODI South Africa Women tour of India 2019
India beat West Indies by 7 wickets, 3rd T20I India Women tour of West Indies 2019
India beat England by 5 wickets, 1st match Australia Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series at Canberra 2020
India beat Australia by 7 Wickets, 5th match Australia Tri-Nation Women's T20I Series 2020
India beat Australia by 17 Runs, 1st match, Group A ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Sydney 2020
India beat Bangladesh by 18 Runs, ICC Women's T20I World Cup at Perth 2020
India beat South Africa by 9 Wickets, 3rd T20I South Africa Women tour of India 2021
