Top-10 most followed sports icons on social media

By Neelajit Sarkar
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Instagram: 33M Twitter: N/A
Marcelo Vieira

Instagram: 47.3M Twitter: 12.1M
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Instagram: 47.6M Twitter: 7.4M
Kylian Mbappé

Instagram: 51.5M Twitter: 6M
LeBron James

Instagram: 86.9M Twitter: 49.6M
Virat Kohli

Instagram: 123M Twitter: 42.4M
Neymar Jr

Instagram: 151M Twitter: 53.6M
Lionel Messi

Instagram: 213M Twitter: N/A
Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram: 294M Twitter: 92.1M
