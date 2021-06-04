Top-10 most followed sports icons on social media
By Neelajit Sarkar
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Instagram: 33M Twitter: N/A
Marcelo Vieira
Instagram: 47.3M Twitter: 12.1M
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Instagram: 47.6M Twitter: 7.4M
Kylian Mbappé
Instagram: 51.5M Twitter: 6M
LeBron James
Instagram: 86.9M Twitter: 49.6M
Virat Kohli
Instagram: 123M Twitter: 42.4M
Neymar Jr
Instagram: 151M Twitter: 53.6M
Lionel Messi
Instagram: 213M Twitter: N/A
Cristiano Ronaldo
Instagram: 294M Twitter: 92.1M
