Top 10 fastest time recorded in men's 100m sprint
By Ankur Singh
Usain Bolt
Jamaica: 9:58 Seconds
Tyson Gay
USA: 9:69 Seconds
Yohan Blake
Jamaica: 9.69 Seconds
Asafa Powell
Jamaica: 9:72 Seconds
Justin Gatlin
USA: 9.74 Seconds
Christian Coleman
USA: 9:76 Seconds
Nesta Carter
Jamaica: 9.78 Seconds
Maurice Greene
USA: 9.79 Seconds
Steve Mullings
Jamaican: 7.80 Seconds
Richard Thompson
Trinidad and Tobago: 9.82 Seconds
