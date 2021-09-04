Tokyo Paralympics: Round-up of day 11
By Ankur Singh
Shooting:
Manish Narwal won gold medal, Singhraj Adana won silver in the men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event.
Badminton:
Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat won the gold whereas Manoj Sarkar won the bronze medal in the men's SL3 event.
Badminton:
Tarun Dhillon went down against France's Luca Mazur in the semifinal of Men's SL4 Singles.
Badminton:
Suhas Yathiraj defeated Setiawan Fredy of Indonesia 21-9, 21-15 in the Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal to move into the finals.
Badminton:
Krishna Nagar defeated Great Britain's Krysten Coombs 21-10, 21-11 in the semifinals of men's singles SH6.
Badminton:
Shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli went down against Indonesia's Susanto Hary and Oktila Ratri Leani in the semifinals of the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category.
Athletics:
Navdeep misses out on a medal by a whisker in Men's F41 Javelin Throw as he finished fourth, just 0.59m behind the eventual bronze medal winner.
