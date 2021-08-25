Tokyo Paralympics: Round-up of day 1
By Ankur Singh
India's start to Tokyo Paralympics has not been the way they would have dreamt for as the Indian Paddlers started India's campaign with two losses.
Sonalben Patel played India's opening game against China's Li Qian in para table tennis opener.
However, Sonalben Patel fell short as she lost to China's Li Qian by a score of 2-3 in Group D of the Class 3 event in women's table tennis.
Despite starting impressively, the Indian couldn't capitalize as she lost the decider by 6-11 and lost the match by 2-3.
In the second match, Bhavinaben Patel was facing China's Zhou Ying in the women's table tennis class 4 event.
The World no.8 Bhavinaben lost 3 straight games to the Chinese and lost the game by 3-0.
It looked as if Bavinaben was no match for the two-time Paralympic champion China's Zhou Ying.
