Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina Patel wins silver
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Bhavina Patel lost 3-0 in straight games to her nemesis Zhou Ying in women's singles table tennis finals.
The Bridge
She settled for silver after losing in the finals and finishing second.
The Bridge
Click here
Zhou Ying gave no chance to Bhavina and pocketed the first game 11-7 in just six minutes.
The Bridge
In the second game, Bhavina tried to make a comeback but Zhou Ying soon took control of the proceedings to wrap up the second game 11-5.
The Bridge
Bhavina Patel tried her best to force a comeback but Zhou Ying kept her calm to clinched the gold medal as she won the last game by 11-6.
The Bridge
With this win, Bhavina became only the second Indian woman and the first paddler to win a Paralympics medal.
The Bridge
Read more