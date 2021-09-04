Tokyo Paralympics: Meet India's first medallists in badminton at the Paralympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Indian shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar wins a Gold and Bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
The Bridge
Pramod Bhagat defeated the world number 2 Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the men's SL3 final to win the gold.
The Bridge
Whereas, Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal in the men's singles SL3 category home favorite Daisuke Fujihara.
The Bridge
Click here
It's the second time today that two Indians claimed more than one podium spot in the same event.
The Bridge
Pramod's gold is India's 4th gold overall in this edition of the Paralympics.
The Bridge
With two medals in the men's singles SL3 event, India moves to 25th position in the medal tally with 17 medals including 4 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze.
The Bridge
Read more