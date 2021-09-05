Tokyo Paralympics: Meet the Indian medal winners

India's historic medal haul was kicked off by Bhavina Patel who won the silver medal and became the first paddler to give India its first Paralympics medal in table tennis.
Nishad Kumar- Silver
Following Bhavina's medal color, high jumper Nishad Kumar secured silver in the Men's High Jump T47 event. He equalled his own personal best, also an Asian record, with a 2.06m jump and claimed the silver medal
Avani Lekhara- Gold
The 19year old Avani made history after becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal. She shot a new Paralympic record 249.6 in the women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1.
Devendra Jhajharia threw a new world record 64.35m in the final to win the Silver. became India's most decorated Paralympian with his silver medal in the men's javelin throw F46 class.
Sundar Singh Gurjar - Bronze
Sundar Singh Gurjar finished behind Devendra Jhajharia to win the bronze medal in the men's javelin throw F46 category. Sundar threw a best attempt of 64.01m to win the medal.
Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver
Yogesh Kathuniya took home the silver medal with a best throw of 44.58m in the men's discus throw F56 class. He was beaten by Brazil's Claudiney Batistia dos Santos, who won the gold medal.
Sumit Antil - Gold
Sumit Antil broke his own world record to win gold in the men's javelin throw F64 category. The new world record was recorded at 68.55m - which was Sumit Antil's fifth attempt in the final which gave him the gold.
Singhraj Adhana - Bronze
Singhraj Adhana won India's second shooting medal at the Paralympics with bronze in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 class. The 39-year-old shot 216.8 in the final to finish at the third spot.
Mariyappan Thangavelu - Silver
Mariyappan won his second Paralympic medal, a silver in the men's high jump T42 class. He went for gold by attempting the 1.88m but could not jump past in three attempts, which gave him the silver medal.
Sharad Kumar - Bronze
Joining compatriot Thangavelu on the podium was Sharad Kumar, who won bronze in the men's high jump T42. He cleared each of his first four marks, including the 1.83m, with his first jump to be assured of a medal.
Praveen Kumar - silver
Praveen Kumar won India's eighth athletics medal at the Tokyo Paralympics with silver in the men's high jump T64 class. He cleared 2.07m in the final a new Asian record to climb on the podium.
Avani Lekhara - bronze
Avani Lekhara went on to become the first Indian woman to win two Paralympics medals after she won a bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 category.
Harvinder Singh - bronze
The 30-year-old Haryana-born archer defeated South Korea's Kim Min Su 6-5 via shoot-off in a thrilling bronze medal playoff match to win India their first-ever archery medal at the Paralympics.
Manish Narwal - gold
Indian shooter Manish Narwal won the gold medal in men's 50m pistol SH1. He shot a Paralympic record-setting 218.2 to claim the top spot on the podium.
Singhraj Adhana - silver
Singhraj won the silver medal with a score of 216.7 in the final. He scored 216.7 to finish ahead of RPC's Sergey Malyshev, who won bronze with 196.8.
Parmod Bhagat - gold
With badminton making its Paralympics debut at Tokyo, India's Pramod Bhagat became the first-ever champion in the men's singles SL3 category by defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the final.
Manoj Sarkar - bronze
India secured the bronze medal in the men's singles badminton SL3 category courtesy Manoj Sarkar. He defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 to clinch his medal.
Suhas Yathiraj - silver
Suyas settled for a Silver medal in the men's singles badminton SL4 event after being defeated by the top seed and reigning world champion Lucas Mazur of France.
Krishna Nagar - gold
India’s Krishna Nagar wrapped up India’s campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics with a gold medal in men’s singles SH6 Badminton after putting up a brilliant performance against Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai.