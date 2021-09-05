Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar clinches gold in Men's Badminton
By Ankur Singh
Krishna Nagar won the gold medal in Men's Badminton SH6 Singles after defeating Hong kong's Man Kai Chu by 2-1.
The match went neck to neck as both Krishna and Man Kai Chu gave their best performance of the tournament in the finals.
Krishna took the first game by 21-17 whereas, Man Kai Chu won the second game by 21-16.
The match then went to the decider game where Krishna outperformed Man Kai Chu and won the game by 21-17 and took the gold home.
Krishna's gold is India's 5th gold medal in this edition of the Paralympics.
With his medal, India moves to 24th position in the medal tally with 19 medals including 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.
