Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhanjharia, Sundar Singh Gurjar win medals in Men's Javelin throw
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Devendra Jhajharia won the silver medal in Men's Javelin Throw F46 category.
The Bridge
Whereas his co-fellow Sundar won the Bronze medal in the same event.
The Bridge
Devendra's silver at the Tokyo Games takes his overall individual tally to three medals and he's now leveled with legendary Paralympian Joginder Singh Bedi.
The Bridge
Both Indian Javelin throwers looked in fine form during the event.
The Bridge
Devendra threw a new personal best of 64.35m to win the silver whereas Sundar threw a season-best throw of 62.58 to clinch the bronze medal.
The Bridge
India won a total of 4 medals today including these two which took up the Indian medal tally to 7 medals.
The Bridge
