Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara becomes the first Indian shooter to win Gold at Paralympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Avani Lekhara scripted history by becoming India's first Paralympic medalist in shooting.
The Bridge
Avani won the gold medal in 10m Rifle SH1 event with a finals score of 249.6 .
The Bridge
By doing so she became the youngest Indian Paralympian to win a medal at the Paralympic games.
The Bridge
Click here
Avani performed brilliantly against the competitors who were the top 5 ranked shooters in the women's SH1 category.
The Bridge
Avani's gold is India's first gold at the Tokyo Paralympics.
The Bridge
Her medal today took the Indian medal tally to a count of 7 medals which moves India to 33rd spot in the medal tally rankings.
The Bridge
Read more