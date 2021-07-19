Tokyo Olympics: Schedule for Indian Table Tennis players
By Ankur Singh
July 24 to 27: Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1, 2 and 3 — G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, from 5:30 AM
July 24: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 — Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra, from 7:45 AM
July 25: Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final and Semi-Final — Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra, from 6:30 AM
July 26: Mixed Doubles Medal Matches — Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra, from 5:30 PM
July 29: Women’s Singles Medal Matches — Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee (if qualify), from 5:30 PM
July 30: Men’s Singles Medal Matches — G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal (if qualify), from 5:30 PM
