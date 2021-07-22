Tokyo Olympics: Schedule for Indian Hockey team
By Ankur Singh
July 24: Men’s Pool A — India vs New Zealand, 6:30 AM (IST), Women’s Pool A — India vs Netherlands, 4:15 PM (IST)
July 25: Men’s Pool A — India vs Australia, 3 PM (IST)
July 26: Women’s Pool A — India vs Germany, 5:45 PM (IST)
July 27: Men’s Pool A — India vs Spain, 6:30 AM (IST)
July 28: Women’s Pool A — India vs Great Britain, 6:30 AM (IST)
July 29: Men’s Pool A — India vs Argentina, 6 AM (IST)
July 30: Women’s Pool A — India vs Ireland, 8:15 AM (IST), Men’s Pool A — India vs Japan, 3 PM (IST)
July 31: Women’s Pool A — India vs South Africa, 8:45 AM (IST)
August 1: Men’s Quarter-Final — if qualify, from 6 AM (IST)
August 2: Women’s Quarter-Final — if qualify, from 6 AM (IST)
August 3: Men’s Semi-Final — if qualify, from 7 AM (IST)
August 4: Women’s Semi-Final — if qualify, from 7 AM (IST)
August 5: Men’s Medal Matches — if qualify, from 7 AM and 3:30 PM (IST)
August 6: Women’s Medal Matches — if qualify, from 7 AM and 3:30 PM (IST)
