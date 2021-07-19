Tokyo Olympics: Schedule for Indian Golfers

By Ankur Singh
July 29: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 1 — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from 4 AM

July 30: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 2 — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from 4 AM

July 31: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 3 — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from 4 AM

August 1: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Medal Round — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from

August 4: Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 1 — Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM

August 5: Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 2 — Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM

August 6: Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 3 — Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM

August 7: Women’s Individual Strokeplay Medal Round — Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM

