Tokyo Olympics: Schedule for Indian Golfers
By Ankur Singh
July 29: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 1 — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from 4 AM
July 30: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 2 — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from 4 AM
July 31: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 3 — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from 4 AM
August 1: Men’s Individual Strokeplay Medal Round — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, from
August 4: Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 1 — Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM
August 5: Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 2 — Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM
August 6: Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 3 — Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM
August 7: Women’s Individual Strokeplay Medal Round — Aditi Ashok, from 4 AM
