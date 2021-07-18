Tokyo Olympics: Schedule for Indian Boxers
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
July 23: Women’s Welterweight Round of 32 — Lovlina Borgohain, from 7:30 AM
July 23: Men’s Welterweight Round of 32 — Vikas Krishan, from 7:30 am
July 23: Men’s Super Heavyweight Round of 32 — Satish Kumar, from 1:30 PM
July 25: Women’s Flyweight Round of 32 — Mary Kom, from 7:30 AM
July 25: Women’s Middleweight Round of 32 — Pooja Rani, from 7:30 AM
July 25: Men’s Lightweight Round of 32 — Manish Kaushik, from 7:30 AM
July 26: Men’s Flyweight Round of 32 — Amit Panghal, from 7:30 AM
July 26: Men’s Middleweight Round of 32 — Ashish Kumar, from 7:30 AM
July 27: Women’s Lightweight Round of 32 — Simranjit Kaur, from 7:30 AM
