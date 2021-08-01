Tokyo Olympics- Round-up of day 9
By Ankur Singh
Boxing:
Satish Kumar, the lone Indian male boxer to reach the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics, lost 0-5 World no.1 Bakhodir Jalolov.
Golf:
Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane finished their Tokyo Olympics journey finishing at T42 and 56th position.
Equestrian:
Fouaad Mirza ranked 22nd after the cross-country stage , he will compete in the third and final phase tomorrow on 2 August.
Badminton:
PV Sindhu wins bronze, giving India its third medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Hockey:
Indian men's hockey team made it to the semifinals beating Great Britain by 3-1 in the quarterfinals, India's next match is against Belgium.
