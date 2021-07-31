Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of day 8
By Ankur Singh
Boxing:
Amit Panghal was knocked out of Tokyo Olympics in Round 16 in his first bout.
Archery:
Atanu Das was knocked out of Archery 1/8 elimination round after losing to Furakawa.
Athletics:
Kamalpreet Kaur became only the second Indian woman to qualify for the Olympic final in the Discus throw whereas Seema punia wasn't able to qualify for next round.
Hockey:
Indian women's hockey team beat South Africa 4-3 in their final pool A game.
Shooting:
Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to qualify for the final of Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions.
Boxing:
Pooja Rani faced a 0-5 defeat against China's Li Qian in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics.
Badminton:
PV Sindhu's gold medal dream was crushed as she lost in the semi-finals to Tai Tzu-Ying by 21-18, 21-12, however there is Bronze medal hope for India.
Athletics:
India's M Sreeshankar finished 13th in Men's long jump qualification, narrowly misses out on qualifying for the final.
Sailing:
The Indian duo of Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finish in 14th place in race 12 and moved to 17th place overall.
