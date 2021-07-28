Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of day 5
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Badminton:
PV Sindhu advances to the knockout stage after defeating Hong kong's Chenung Nygan.
Hockey:
Indian women's team hard-fought but goes down against Great Britain 4-1.
Rowing:
Rowing team Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh finish the race with time of 6:24.41 best performance till the date but wasn't able to qualify for the Medal match.
Boxing:
Pooja Rani wins on points by unanimous decision. A comprehensive victory. 5-0 win and she is just one win away from assuring India a medal.
Archery:
Deepika Kumari has won her Round 16 and has moved to the quarters which will be played tomorrow whereas Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav bowed out in the Round of 32.
Badminton:
Sai Praneeth's journey comes to an end as he goes down to Netherland's Mark Calijouw.
