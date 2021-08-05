Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of day 13
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Golf:
Aditi Ashok completed round two of the Tokyo Olympics and is still in contention for a podium finish. Diksha Dagar is on T53 position.
Hockey:
India men's hockey team beats Germany in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics to win a medal at the Summer Games after 41 years.
Athletics:
Sandeep Kumar finishes 23rd, Rahul Rohila 47th and KT Irfan finished 51st in 20 Km walk race.
Wrestling:
Anshu Malik fought hard but lost in the repechage round to Valeria Koblova.
Wrestling:
Vinesh Phogat crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics following her hope of going into the repechage was crushed after Vanesa lost in the semifinal.
Wrestling:
Ravi Kumar Dahiya settled for a silver after falling to a 4-7 defeat to the ROC's Zavur Uguev.
Wrestling:
Deepak Punia falls to a 2-4 defeat to San Marino's Myles Amine to miss out on a bronze medal.
