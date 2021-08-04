Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of day 12
By Ankur Singh
Athletics:
Neeraj Chopra becomes the first-ever Indian to qualify for the javelin throw final after he threw 86.65m in the qualification round, whereas his fellow teammate Shivpal Singh failed to qualify.
Boxing:
Lovlina Borgohain settles for a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics as she goes down against Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinals.
Wrestling:
Ravi Kumar Dahiya qualified for the final of the Tokyo Olympics, defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev on victory by fall.
Wrestling:
Deepak Punia was overpowered by USA's David Taylor in the semifinals and now he will compete for the bronze medal in Tokyo.
Golf:
Aditi Ashok is carding a four-under 67 in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics, sharing the second spot at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.
Wrestling:
Anshu Malik will compete in the repechage round after losing 8-2 to Iryana Kurachkina of Belarus.
Hockey:
The Indian women's team lost to Argentina in the Semifinals on Wednesday by a score of 2-1. India will now face Great Britain for the bronze medal on Friday.
