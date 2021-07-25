Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of Day 2
By Ankur Singh
Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini failed to reach the finals of women's 10m air pistol.
The Indian rowing duo Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh qualified for the semi-finals.
PV Sindhu demolishes Polikarpova and stays on track for gold.
Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina crash out in the first round.
Manika Batra becomes the first Indian table tennis player to reach the 3rd round.
Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar failed to qualify for finals.
Mary Kom begins her journey for a medal with a thumping win.
Boxer Manish Kaushik loses in round 32 of the Lightweight Category.
Indian men's hockey team lose 1-7 against Australia.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran loses a thriller to crash out in the debut match.
In Sailing Women's individual laser radial, Nethra Kumanan finishes 27th overall after two races (out of 10).
Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel both crashes out of the 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.
