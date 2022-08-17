Tokyo Olympics ends - Sporting events to look forward to
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Cricket- India tour of England
4th August- 14th September
The Bridge
Athletics- World U-20 Athletics Championships
17th August- 22nd August
The Bridge
2020 Tokyo Paralympics
24th August – 5th September
The Bridge
Click here
Tennis- US Open
30th August – 12th September
The Bridge
Football- English Premier League
14th August – 22nd May 2021
The Bridge
Cricket- Indian Premier League
19th September – 15th October
The Bridge
Archery World Cup stage 4
29th September – 30th September
The Bridge
Cricket- ICC Men's T20 World Cup
17th October – 14th November
The Bridge
Read more