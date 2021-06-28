Times when Cristiano Ronaldo got furious on the pitch.

By Ankur Singh
Portugal vs Belgium, Euro 2020 last 16

After losing against Belgium 1-0, Ronaldo got so frustrated that he threw away his Captain armband and walked away.
Manchester derby 2009

Ronaldo was not pleased with his early withdrawal and he snatched his training jacket before sulking on the bench.
Portugal vs Spain 2010

Ronaldo's stunning effort went in vain as the goal was disallowed when Nani raced in from an offside position to head the ball in from point-blank range and clearly, Ronaldo couldn't hide his anger at this incident.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2011

Ronaldo was fuming when he saw that none of his teammates had pressed with him and made his frustration known.
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid 2014

Ronaldo was sent off for retaliating a foul while the Bilbao star escaped with a yellow card and that did not please Ronaldo at all.
Valencia vs Juventus 2018

Ronaldo was sent off after pulling Jeison Murillo's hair, although the dismissal was later rescinded. Ronaldo's emotion boiled over.
