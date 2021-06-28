Times when Cristiano Ronaldo got furious on the pitch.

Ronaldo was not pleased with his early withdrawal and he snatched his training jacket before sulking on the bench.
The Bridge
Portugal vs Spain 2010
The Bridge
Ronaldo's stunning effort went in vain as the goal was disallowed when Nani raced in from an offside position to head the ball in from point-blank range and clearly, Ronaldo couldn't hide his anger at this incident.
The Bridge
Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2011
The Bridge
Ronaldo was fuming when he saw that none of his teammates had pressed with him and made his frustration known.
The Bridge
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid 2014
The Bridge
Ronaldo was sent off for retaliating a foul while the Bilbao star escaped with a yellow card and that did not please Ronaldo at all.
The Bridge
Valencia vs Juventus 2018
The Bridge
Ronaldo was sent off after pulling Jeison Murillo's hair, although the dismissal was later rescinded. Ronaldo's emotion boiled over.